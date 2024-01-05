Gusty, stormy weather expected Saturday during Tarpon Springs’ Epiphany

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to rumble through the Tampa Bay area Saturday morning and last into the afternoon — at the same time the annual Epiphany celebration will take place in Tarpon Springs.

There is a chance that severe weather — including high winds, flooding and a marginal risk of tornadoes — will emerge as the line of showers and storms move through. The rough weather is being pushed ahead of a cold front, said Stephen Shiveley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay Office.

“There will be a distinct line that looks like it’s going to push through that could bring some thunderstorms and a marginal risk for severe weather,” Shiveley said.

The weather service expects up to an inch of rain from the storms. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday when the mercury is likely to reach the low to mid 70s.

Shiveley said storms could finish up as early as noon in northern Pinellas County, where the 118th Epiphany celebration will take place in Tarpon Springs. The religious event — which is the largest Epiphany celebration in the western hemisphere — draws 20,000 visitors to the area each year.

Traditionally, boys dive into Tarpon Bayou trying to be the first to find a cross that is tossed into the water. However, the water will likely be choppy on Saturday, with sustained winds up to 18 mph and gusts up to 26 mph, Shiveley said.

Officials for the event are monitoring the weather and are in contact with the Tarpon Springs Police Department, said Johanna Gatzoulis, a spokesperson for the religious celebration. As of Friday, the Epiphany event remains scheduled as planned, Gatzoulis said.

By Saturday evening, the area will be covered by clouds and temperatures will dip into the low 60s and even the 50s in some areas.

The next few days will be on the cooler side, with high temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s. However, on Tuesday, temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s, leading to a clash of air that could bring severe weather.

The storms Tuesday are likely to be stronger than the weather on Saturday, Shiveley said. While it’s too soon to nail down the timing and severity of the storms, the weather service anticipates storms will begin Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

“So while you get that warm, moist air in there before the thunderstorms come in, it just gives the environment a little extra push,” Shiveley said.

Bouts of strong, dangerous weather have been a recurring theme this winter in Tampa Bay. Tornadoes sliced through portions of Pinellas County in October, and a December storm brought heavy rain and some flooding to the area. Florida is experiencing an El Niño winter, which often brings a cooler, wetter season, and more severe weather.

“Both days (Saturday and Tuesday), just know it’s going to be rainy and there’s a possibility of a severe weather system,” Shiveley said. “Just make sure you’re weather aware for both of those days.”