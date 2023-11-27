Gusty Winds Blow Through Southern California

Gusty offshore winds elevated fire risks in Southern California on Monday, November 27, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS said the wind gusts in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties, coupled with low humidity levels, were elevating fire risks across the region.

Footage taken by @CherrieHolmes shows palm trees blowing in the wind in Ventura County on Monday morning. The NWS reported gusts up to 50 mph in “wind-prone areas” of the county. Credit: @CherrieHolmes via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]