Gusty Winds, Cooler Temperatures, And A Couple Sprinkles/Showers

Reddit is winding down Community Points — the blockchain-based "internet points" program designed to reward creators and developers — in favor of prioritizing rewards programs that are less difficult to scale. "Though we saw some future opportunities for Community Points, the resourcing needed was unfortunately too high to justify," Reddit's director of consumer and product communications Tim Rathschmidt told TechCrunch. Community Points, which will be phased out by early November, were promoted as a chance for Redditors to "own" a piece of their community.