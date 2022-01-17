Gusty winds knock out power for customers in New England
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live on Jan. 17 from Massachusetts, where the biggest issue with the major winter storm wasn't snow, but wind.
Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through the
Search and Rescue officials described weather conditions as “treacherous.”
Footage shared by users on social media shows storm damage as tornadoes swept through Southwest Florida.
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, details are slowly beginning to emerge about the extent of damage across the hard-hit Pacific nation. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island,
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
FYI: The "Triangle of Life" method is a myth.View Entire Post ›
Parts of western New York have received almost a foot and a half of snow.
Videos captured by Tongan geologists show a huge ash cloud rising over the island nation during a powerful volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami in the Pacific.
Although there wasn't any major damage caused by a tsunami surge that was triggered by an underwater volcano eruption in the South Pacific Saturday, some Southern California coastal areas definitely saw its effects.
The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption has left towns flooded and the capital Nuku'alofa clouded by plumes of thick volcanic ash.
Experienced surfers would consider the waves reaching the West Coast barely high enough to qualify as swells.
Severe weather ahead of a cold front caused damage and prompted tornado warnings in parts of Lee and Collier counties Sunday morning.
Officials report a tornado tossed a semi truck across Interstate 75 in Collier County, piled mobile homes in Lee County
Snow and sleet fell across much of Nashville and Middle Tennessee Sunday. Here's a look at how much stuck.
Up to 6 inches of snow was possible for south central Pennsylvania, according to AccuWeather.com.
The eastern U.S. was under a weather siege Sunday as a furious winter storm packed heavy snow and tornadoes and continued its unforgiving march.
Two days on, the scale of the damage is unclear, with communications extremely limited.
A Winter Storm is heading to Northeast Ohio tonight, here's what you need to know.
Duke Energy reported 67,000 outages in the Carolinas through late Sunday morning, with more outages likely to occur later Sunday into early Monday.