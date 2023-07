A line of thunderstorms produced gusty winds in north Alabama on Thursday, June 6, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video shared by Twitter user @weathermannick1 shows an American flag blowing in the gale in Decatur. The NWS urged residents in the city to seek shelter.

“Very gusty winds will accompany this thunderstorm and may knock down small trees or larger tree limbs,” the NWS said in a tweet. Credit: @weathermannick1 via Storyful