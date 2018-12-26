Gusty winds may raise wildfire risk over Southern California into Friday

A period of moderate Sundowner winds will rattle coastal areas of Southern California from Wednesday night to early Friday.

Gusts to 45 mph are likely with the potential for a few locally higher gusts from parts of Santa Barbara County to just north and west of Los Angeles.

Gusts will be strong enough to make for difficult travel with lightweight and high-profile vehicles.



The combination of dry air and gusty winds will raise the risk of wildfire ignition and quick spread of any existing fires.

People are urged to exercise caution with outdoor flames and power equipment that may cause sparks.

Never pull a vehicle over high brush. The hot exhaust system that comes in contact with the brush can lead to a fire.

Winds are forecast to be mainly from the north into Thursday evening then shift to a more northeasterly direction Thursday night.

The wind shift will occur as a storm travels southeastward across the interior Southwest.



That storm is forecast to spread a swath of heavy snow over parts of New Mexico and Arizona to close out the week.

Winds are expected to diminish over Southern California on Friday.

Freezing air will settle over the interior of Southern California at night on Friday and Saturday, a a clear sky is forecast.

Protective measures may be needed for tender vegetable and berry crops over the interior valleys.