Gusty Winds Stir Up Sea Off Maine

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued wind and storm warnings for coastal Maine on Monday morning, November 27, as a “fast-moving system” moved through the region.

Kennebunk Police posted footage from Middle Beach on Monday morning as “rough seas” crashed onto Beach Avenue. Maine’s coastal waters were under a storm warning, per the NWS, with maximum wind gusts expected to reach 60-65 mph. Credit: Kennebunk Police via Storyful

