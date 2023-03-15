Your Gut Health and Mental Health Are Closely Linked Here s How to Boost Them Both

Reuters

A fundraising group tied to Donald Trump is accusing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of breaking state laws by running a "shadow campaign" for president, marking Trump's latest attack on his former protege and now closest rival for the 2024 Republican party nomination. Make America Great Again Inc, a super PAC aligned with the former president, said on Wednesday it would file a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics detailing steps taken by DeSantis that point to an orchestrated run for the White House, including the raising of tens of millions of dollars. A draft copy of the complaint alleges that DeSantis has violated state ethics laws by accepting what amounted to illegal gifts, given that he is still a state office holder who has not declared a presidential bid.