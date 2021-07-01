'It was a gut punch:' She came forward against Bill Cosby. Now, a sexual predator is free.

Phil Gianficaro, Bucks County Courier Times
·4 min read

Before the phone call that ripped the scabs off her slowly healing wounds, Victoria Valentino was planning another peaceful day at her cozy southern California cottage in the Verdugo Mountains, just north of Pasadena.

She sat in her kitchen sipping a second cup of tea while watching a floral arranging program on public television. Hours tending to her garden would follow. Life, since Bill Cosby went to prison nearly three years ago after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University women’s basketball employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004, has been good.

And then it wasn't.

“I was stunned!” said Valentino, 78, who is among 60 women to accuse Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them. “I got a call from a news outlet that Cosby was getting out of prison. It was a gut punch. I don’t even know what to think. My brain is still trying to process what has happened. A serial sexual predator like him getting out of prison on a legal glitch isn’t justice. This is unbelievable and unconscionable!”

Victoria Valentino, who is among 60 women to accuse Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them, is near tears upon hearing the disgraced entertainer was sentenced to 3-to-10 years in prison in 2018. She was near tears again this week upon learning Cosby was released from prison on a legal technicality.
Victoria Valentino, who is among 60 women to accuse Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them, is near tears upon hearing the disgraced entertainer was sentenced to 3-to-10 years in prison in 2018. She was near tears again this week upon learning Cosby was released from prison on a legal technicality.

The glitch: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s sexual assault conviction Wednesday and immediately released him from prison, ruling that Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who brought the case to trial in 2018, was bound by former county D.A. Bruce Castor, Jr.’s agreement with Cosby not to charge the entertainer if he would be deposed in a civil case brought by Constand.

USA TODAY's Suzette Hackney: Bill Cosby may be out of prison, but we know who he is – and it's not 'America's dad'

A glitch. The rule of law, the high court justices deemed. As I spoke with Valentino by phone on the day the scabs reopened, she wondered about laws and justice. She finds it hypocritical that the court is setting a convicted sexual predator free on a technicality in the law.

What, Valentino asked me, about the other rule of law? The law that states it is a crime to drug and sexually assault woman upon woman upon woman for decades, to violate them in countless ways, to violate them physically and psychologically forever in ways only his victims can understand. What about that law, Valentino wonders? What about a sexual predator like Cosby, who she says raped her and a girlfriend in his Los Angeles apartment by drugging them in 1969 when she was 26 years old?

“For the courts to let him out of prison on a technicality is insanity,” she said. “We never saw this coming. We got a letter recently that his parole was preemptively denied; he was getting a parole hearing in September of this year. But it was denied because he has shown no remorse for what he did to Andrea and wouldn’t take part in any programs for abusers.

“Now he’s out. A jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea, but now he’s out. That’s not justice.”

Prosecutors have to follow the rules: Overturning Bill Cosby sex assault conviction is difficult to accept, but the right decision

I first met Valentino while covering the Cosby trial. I found her to be honest and open about what she alleges Cosby did to her and at least 60 other women spanning decades. On those days in 2018 when Cosby was found guilty and later sentenced, she and other accusers openly wept tears of relief. But now, as Cosby has been set free, she wonders what that says to women about their worth.

“Do our lives mean nothing?” she said. “Do the lives of those he damaged, and those of our children, and the personal relationships he damaged moving forward, does it all mean nothing now?

“We were vindicated when he was convicted. But now the court says Cosby can’t be prosecuted again. We’re back to square one. A serial rapist is free again. I’m literally shaking talking about this. Where’s the justice?”

I sat in that Montgomery County courtroom. I heard the testimony of Constand and others who said Cosby drugged and sexually violated them. They were incredibly believable. What the Supreme Court decided the other day is unbelievable. The possible chilling effect allowing Cosby to go free might have on future sexual assault victims from coming forward cannot be understated.

The overturning of Cosby’s conviction and his release from prison is not vindication for him, as his smarmy mouthpiece, Andrew Wyatt, barked to media and sycophants outside Cosby’s home on the day justice lost its way. A jury heard testimony and found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, and Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced him to prison for 3-to-10 years.

Cosby remains a convicted sexual offender. A legal glitch doesn’t change that.

But it does reopen slow-healing wounds.

Phil Gianficaro is a columnist for the Bucks County Courier Times, where this column originally appeared. Follow him on Twitter: @philgianficaro

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bill Cosby victim on overturned conviction: 'It was a gut punch'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 88-Year-Old Surfside Condominium Survivor Recalls Being Carried to Safety by Neighbors

    Esther Gorfinkel was wearing slippers and a nightgown when she fled the building.

  • Trump family business criminally charged: five key takeaways

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company and its chief financial officer have been criminally charged with tax fraud. Below are five key takeaways from the indictment which was unsealed on Thursday. -- Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr with scheming to provide "off the book" compensation to Weisselberg and other unidentified executives, reducing tax obligations.

  • Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Return To Disneyland With Her Youngest Son Reign

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back at the happiest place on earth! The pair nicknamed “Kravis” went to Disneyland on Tuesday with Kourt’s youngest child, Reign, and documented their fun day on Instagram. The reality star posted several snaps from their latest outing, and it looks like they hit all the best rides! Kourt posted pictures of them hitting Space Mountain and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. They also snacked on some delicious food—the mom-of-three snapped pictures of her eating a churro and Mickey-Mouse shaped pretzel. This isn’t Kourtney and Travis’ first trip to Disneyland; they visited the Anaheim theme park back in May with their kids.

  • Staffers quit Josh Mandel Senate campaign over toxic environment: Report

    Two staffers reportedly left Josh Mandel's Ohio Senate campaign over a toxic work environment created by the campaign's finance director.

  • S.Korea looks to overhaul military justice after sex abuse cases

    After a South Korean air force master sergeant accused a colleague of sex abuse and killed herself in May, the government is responding to pressure to reform the military justice system, including handing sex crime cases to civilian courts. Activists and victims say South Korea's powerful military has stood in the way of previous efforts to reduce the power commanders have over the process. South Korea has in recent years been hit by a rash of sex crimes against women and children, including hidden-camera crimes, "revenge porn" and online networks that blackmail women and underage girls into sharing sexual and sometimes violent images of themselves.

  • Stephen Colbert: Bill Cosby Should Burn in Hell

    CBSStephen Colbert has never been shy about going after sexual predators, including his own former bosses like Louis C.K. and Les Moonves. So it was no surprise that he opened his Late Show monologue Wednesday night with the biggest news of the day: Bill Cosby’s unexpected release from prison.“Folks, I’m going to shoot you straight. I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news,” Colbert began. “The bad news is I lied about the good news and both bads combine to be the worst news: Bill Cosby’s been r

  • DeSantis signs rare Florida bipartisan environmental protection law

    "This is a miracle akin to the Devil showing up in church on Easter Sunday, apologizing to everyone for causing so much trouble, and dropping a $1,000 bill in the offering plate."So wrote longtime Florida environmental reporter Craig Pittman upon learning that the Legislature had unanimously passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law late Tuesday.Why it matters: "It’s a new vision," Hilary Swain, executive director of the Archbold Biological Station, told A

  • Kourtney and Travis Just Took Their Vampire PDA Vibes to New Levels

    Edward and Bella WHOMST?

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Channel Vampires in Blood-Sucking New Selfie

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to heat things up, and their latest social media post is further proof.

  • 'What other choice did I have': How a 2005 immunity deal led to Bill Cosby's release

    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision Wednesday to vacate Bill Cosby's conviction stems from a 2005 agreement that gave Cosby immunity from criminal prosecution.

  • Mets, under new owner Cohen, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day

    The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion announced Thursday that allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower. The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Report: Fatal assisted living fire linked to cleaning ritual

    A father and son charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York assisted living facility had been performing a pre-Passover cleaning ritual that involves heating kitchen utensils to burn off traces of forbidden food, the Journal News reported. It remains unclear what specific role Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer of Monsey and his son, Aaron Sommer, allegedly played in the March 23 fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley that killed a resident and a firefighter, the newspaper reported. Records show that the Evergreen Court fire was reported about 90 minutes after the Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer had left the facility after preparing the kitchen for Passover, the Journal News reported.