‘Gut-wrenching’: Cohasset mother of three’s disappearance surrounded in mystery

Cohasset – Cohasset Police are working around the clock to find answers in the mysterious disappearance of a mother of three.

Police said 39-year-old Ana Walshe spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home.

Cohasset’s Police Chief told Boston 25 News that Walshe was supposed to be going to Logan Airport early New Year’s day around 4:30 a.m. to head to her second residence in Washington DC’s northwest quadrant.

She hasn’t been seen since, and the concern has been growing by the hour.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” said friend Abdulla Almutairi. “”Ana is my best friend. We’ve known each other for ten years.”

Almutairi lives in DC where Walshe spends weekdays working as a regional general manager for the real estate company Tishman Speyer.

According to Almutairi, Walshe spends weekends with her family at their home in Cohasset.

He said he was contacted by Ana’s husband on Wednesday.

“I got a call from her husband asking me, given the close relationship I have with Ana, if I had spoken to her, talked to her or heard anything from her,” he said. “He said he hadn’t heard from her in some time and was concerned for her safety.”

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said Ana’s husband told investigators that she potentially took a rideshare service to the airport.

However, police haven’t found any evidence that she made it to Logan.

Chief Quigley said detectives are focusing their attention on Cohasset but are receiving assistance from Mass State Police and federal partners.

“Ana loves her kids. The fact that she didn’t check in. That definitely gave me an alarm,” added Almutairi. “It’s not within her pattern or characteristic to disappear.”

A spokesperson with DC’s Metropolitan Police Department said police conducted a welfare check at Walshe’s DC residence but did not find anybody there.

Cohasset Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cohasset Emergency Center at 208 Sohier Street.

Story continues

If anyone has seen Walshe or has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Cohasset Police Department, Detective Harrison Schmidt, at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW