'Gut-wrenching tragedy for our city': 3 Baltimore firefighters dead after building collapse

Three Baltimore firefighters have died and one remains in critical condition after battling a blaze in a vacant home early Monday, officials said.

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford said on Twitter that firefighters were responding to a burning three-story rowhouse when a partial collapse trapped four members inside.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott later confirmed that three of the firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim; Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler; and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo — had died. The fourth EMT/Firefighter, John McMaster, remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition, Scott said.

Dr. Thomas Scalea of Maryland Shock Trauma said McMaster is on life support.

Firefighters bow their heads as a prayer is said after one of their own who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home was pulled from the collapsed building in Baltimore.

“Fingers crossed that he's going to make it and be just fine,” Scalea said. “It's hard to know at this point.”

The Baltimore Sun reported that three firefighters were injured at the same location in 2015 battling a fire.

"This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters. There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today," Scott wrote in a statement.

Contributing: The Associated Press

