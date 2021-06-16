Gutfeld quips Biden looking like 'Mr. Magoo on magic mushrooms' is reason for lack of joint press conference with Putin

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld argued that the real reason President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not holding a joint press conference is because the administration is worried about the optics of Biden next to Putin.

“Biden can bumble through this thing with these long, frightening pauses, and we all just sit there quietly and go, 'Holy hell, what’s going on?'” Gutfeld said Tuesday during a segment of The Five. “That pause went on forever, and meanwhile, God forbid Trump held his glass of water with two hands or shuffled down a ramp, that slippery ramp, and everybody went ballistic, but Biden acted like Mr. Magoo on magic mushrooms, and we all had to say, ‘You know, nothing to see here.'”

Gutfeld also pointed to the differences between Biden and former President Donald Trump, with Gutfeld saying you always “knew where” the former president was “coming from.”

“Look, here’s the problem. The problem with President Biden is you don’t know where he’s coming from and you don’t know where he’s going, much like himself, and with the contrast is you always knew where Donald Trump was coming from,” Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld’s thoughts were mostly similar to co-host Dana Perino, who argued the administration didn’t want to embarrass Biden by having him share a stage with Putin.

“The White House explanation is they didn’t want to give Putin an international platform,” Perino said.

“I don’t really buy that. I — you have to wonder if they thought that it might not be good to have them onstage together,” Perino continued. “I think that they will come out of it [with] some sort of thing where they can agree on a climate change something or other, and the media will swoon, and everyone will be so pleased, but he has to come out of it [with] something on the ransomware. He has to because that’s actually affecting people and there are Americans being held unjustly, in addition to Alexei Navalny.”

The summit for talks between Biden and Putin began Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, with the two world leaders slated to have a private conversation lasting about four hours.

But the lack of a joint press conference after the talks has raised eyebrows from some in the media, though officials have said the decision was made in order to deny Putin a propaganda victory.

“The reason why it certainly wasn't in our interest to have a joint press conference was again Putin's desire to be seen as on a par with the U.S. president — this is what he wants to get out of it,” a senior U.S. official told the Washington Examiner. “We’re certainly aware that that’s what he wants, but what we want to do is address some of these issues. We really want to get into the substance of this. I think the Russians are happier with the optics. How does it make Putin look?”

