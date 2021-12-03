Gutfeld: This is what happens when you are Biden's VP

The Daily Beast

OXFORD, Michigan—Detailed descriptions of a wish to massacre classmates on his cellphone and in a journal. At least one social media post pointing to elation at access to a handgun bought by his dad. A mom who thanked Trump for "my right to bear arms." And a meeting between his parents and school administrators about his conduct just hours before the attack.Authorities on Wednesday identified the teenage suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier at Michigan'