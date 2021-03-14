Gutfeld: President Biden’s first primetime address
Greg Gutfeld highlights President Biden's week in office
During an episode of Fox News' 'The Five,' Gutfeld was accidentally caught on-air singing a made-up song about how badly he had to use the restroom.
When you gotta go, you gotta go. During Friday’s airing of “The Five” on Fox News, co-host Greg Gutfeld made an announcement that wasn’t meant for his viewers: “I gotta pee. I gotta peeeee.” Gutfeld sang his untimely predicament while Juan Williams was trying to bring the show back in from a commercial break. The panel of gobsmacked co-hosts just watched and listened in with, “Um, what’s going on?” grins on their faces. Finally, colleague Jesse Watters jumped in, “You’re on the air.” The co-hosts all laughed, and Watters said he’d be happy to take Gutfeld’s spot until he sorted out his business. Also Read: Fox News Shifts 'Greg Gutfeld Show' to Weeknights Later, after the moment had gained considerable traction on Twitter, Gutfeld posted a message for everyone who was concerned about how it all came out. “Yes I peed,” he assured his 1.5 million followers on the platform. Maybe this will give Gutfeld a good opening monologue for the first night his “Greg Gutfeld Show” airs during the weekday. The five-nights-per-week reimagining of Gutfeld’s weekend show premieres on Monday, April 5 on Fox News at 11 p.m. ET. “Fox News @ Night” is moving into the midnight time slot. Fox News announced the move in February. Gutfeld said at the time, “This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path.” Watch his blunder below. so this just happened live on Fox pic.twitter.com/1b7WNhu6q7 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 12, 2021 Read original story ‘I Gotta Pee. I Gotta Peeeee': Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Bursts Into Song On Air (Video) At TheWrap
"Ginny and Georgia," a new Netflix original, rose to the top of the streamer's popularity rankings this week.
Matt Rowan used the racial slur during a high school game as the team 'took the knee' for the National Anthem.
Looks like it’s not over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance just yet. The famous couple was reported to have called off their engagement yesterday but now A-Rod and J.Lo have given fans a much-needed update on their relationship status. In a joint statement obtained by People, the two announced that they are, in […]
Maria Bartiromo will return to the anchor chair during “Fox News Primetime” on Monday as the network continues its search for a permanent host, TheWrap has learned. Bartiromo will become the first woman to guest host the 7 p.m. show twice since it launched. The network has rotated a cast of star hosts, one per week, since the show’s January debut, but has not yet announced a permanent anchor. The top-rated hosts so far have been Brian Kilmeade, Trey Gowdy and Bartiromo. Bartiromo previously hosted the 7 p.m. hour at the end of January. She averaged 1.88 million total viewers for that week, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. During Gowdy’s first week of hosting at the beginning of February, he averaged 1.99 million. Also Read: Fox News Beats CNN, MSNBC in Ratings for Biden Primetime Address After a schedule reshuffling at the beginning of the year that moved previous 7 p.m. host Martha MacCallum to 3 p.m. and turned the hour from news to opinion, Kilmeade took over during the first week. He averaged 1.96 million. Other guest hosts — who averaged lower than Bartiromo, Gowdy and Kilmeade — included Mark Steyn, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Katie Pavlich and Lawrence Jones. Cheryl Casone and Jackie DeAngelis will fill in for Bartiromo all week on her Fox Business Network program, “Mornings With Maria.” Typically, Bartiromo hosts 16 and a half hours of live television per week, including her “Sunday Morning Futures” for Fox News and FBN’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” on Fridays. The content of Bartiromo’s first week of “Primetime” was similar to that of “Sunday Morning Futures,” featuring interviews with newsmakers and policymakers. “Futures” had a record year in 2020, averaging 2.1 million viewers for the year with 355,000 in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. Bartiromo, who told the Los Angeles Times in December that she considered herself to be a news anchor, has recently been criticized for sharing unsubstantiated and false claims about widespread voter fraud on her shows. Most recently, Bartiromo — along with fellow Fox News personalities Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro — had to issue an on-air fact-check to dispute false claims about voting software company Smartmatic that had been presented as fact or largely unchallenged on her show. Read original story Maria Bartiromo to Host ‘Fox News Primetime’ Next Week as Bakeoff for Key Slot Continues (Exclusive) At TheWrap
Former President Donald Trump made a short speech at a dog rescue fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago on March 12, hinting that his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, might be running for the Senate.Footage from the Big Dog Ranch Rescue event shows the crowd cheering as Trump took to the stage for an impromptu speech. In another video Trump says he was unprepared to make a speech but was passing the event when he heard people screaming, and decided to make an appearance.The former president thanked the charity for their work and addressed Lara Trump, who was in attendance, saying, “I want to thank Lara, who’s been so incredible, I don’t know, you’re running for the Senate? I hear she’s going to run.”Lara Trump has not confirmed if she will campaign to replace retiring North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr.Trump also praised the Big Dog Ranch Rescue event. “[What you’re] doing is so important and so great and so important and I’m with you 100 percent, and we had many meetings in the White House and the Oval Office having to do with saving and helping dogs,” he said. Credit: Valentina Aved via Storyful
It was Melo time late in Saturday's game.
Jordan's health minister resigned on Saturday (March 13) after six people died following an oxygen outage in a hospital treating coronavirus patients.Police were deployed to hold back angry relatives, state media said.The oxygen failure earlier on Saturday hit intensive care, maternity, and coronavirus wards in the new Salt government hospital west of the capital Amman.A government spokesman said Prime Minister al Khasawneh (pron al kas-ahnay) asked the country's Health Minister to resign over the accident.The government said initial investigations showed the six deaths were caused by a one-hour disruption in oxygen to the wards and that prosecutors were handling the case.Jordan's King Abdullah also later visited the hospital.Jordan is facing a spike in COVID-19 infections attributed mainly to the fast transmission of the British variant of the virus. It announced last week stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and reimposed a full lockdown on Fridays.
GOP representative tells 'Special Report' there is 'no doubt' she won her congressional election
The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom. "A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the statement said. Authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.
An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.
‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says
A woman who was pinned down and arrested by police at the Sarah Everard protest has called on activists to “rally the troops” for a larger demonstration outside Parliament on Monday. Patsy Stevenson was pictured being held down on the Clapham Common bandstand before officers hauled her and other women into a police van. Speaking after the Reclaim These Streets protest on Saturday night, Ms Stevenson said the actions of the Metropolitan Police had been “disgraceful” and questioned their heavy-handed tactics. The physics student at Royal Holloway, University of London and part-time actress called for another “bigger” protest in London’s Parliament Square at 5pm on Monday. She told the left-wing blog Counterfire: “The fact that the police turned up was just disgraceful, because before then it was a peaceful process.
The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.
The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.