Guthrie Man accidentally shot while cleaning gun dies

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man in Logan County died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest Friday afternoon according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that the man was cleaning a gun when he accidentally fired the shot.

Around 2:40 p.m. he placed a call into 911 requesting help but died before they could get him help according to LCSO.

The area where the shooting occurred was near East Charter Oak Road and South Douglas Avenue per officials.

