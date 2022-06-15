Guthrie man pleads guilty to rape, several other cases returning to court

Jun. 15—A Guthrie man who was charged with first-degree rape in June of 2021 opted to plead guilty instead of following through with his scheduled jury trial.

Van Millyon Jirdon was charged after a woman reported on March 8, 2021, to Perkins Police that she was assaulted while sleeping. In June, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested for investigative assistance. Jirdon was booked into the Payne County Jail in July, where he has remained with a bond of $100,000.

Jirdon and the victim were friends, and he was invited out for drinks with her and her friend, according to the report. Since Jirdon lives in Guthrie and he was drinking, Jirdon asked to stay with the victim at her house. She told police she allowed him to sleep on the couch, took a sleeping pill, and went to bed.

The affidavit said there were text messages from Jirdon to the victim that corroborated the story.

"Hell, if you even wanna turn me into the cops or sum cuz what I did was wrong and just can't justify by saying I was drunk," his text message read in the affidavit.

Jirdon is being represented by Oklahoma Indigent Defense System Attorney Virginia Banks. Payne County Assistant District Attorney Erica Garuccio handled the case on behalf of the State of Oklahoma.

He had a preliminary hearing before Judge Katherine Thomas in September, where Thomas said enough probable cause had been presented to bound Jirdon over for trial court arraignment.

Jirdon pleaded guilty to the first-degree rape charge on May 27. Garuccio said he didn't have prior criminal charges for rape, and his sentencing would be on June 24.

Garuccio didn't respond to a News Press question if Jirdon pleading guilty was pursuant to a plea negotiation with the Payne County District Attorney's Office.

Former Payne County Jailer accused of sexual relationship with minor has a preliminary hearing scheduled

Lane Long was initially charged with child sexual abuse, but before the scheduled jury trial, the victim died in a collision in Noble County. The child sexual abuse charge was dropped in February and amended to possession of child pornography, with two additional charges added. The two additional charges are engaging in sexual communication by use of technology and unlawful access to a computer to violate Oklahoma statutes.

Since new charges were added and the initial charge was amended, a new preliminary hearing date had to be set so the judge could determine if there was enough evidence for Long to be charged.

The new date is scheduled for Aug. 2. OSBI Agent Rachell Savory and the victim's mom were subpoenaed via email in June and will testify at the hearing.

Drumright man charged in Payne County with first-degree manslaughter prepares for a non-jury trial

Christopher Clint Collier was charged with first-degree manslaughter DUI or, in the alternative of first-degree manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle left of center for his part in a fatality collision in Cushing in 2020. Law enforcement alleged Collier was under the influence when he struck Cushing resident Curtis Sams as he blew leaves at his business.

At the preliminary hearing, evidence was presented that Collier didn't have alcohol in his system but had taken prescribed medication. Collier was reportedly driving 38 mph in a 35 mph zone. He also went left of center, prompting the alternative charge, which was filed in May 2021.

Collier waived his right to have a jury trial in February. He was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, which will trail the felony charge.

He will return to court on Aug. 2 for the non-jury trial before Judge Phillip Corley.