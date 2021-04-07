Guthrie man pleads guilty to robbery by fear

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·1 min read

Apr. 7—Guthrie man pleads guilty to second-degree robbery by fear after reaching a plea agreement.

Daniel Bruce Farrow, 69, received a 20-year sentence recommendation by the Payne County District Attorney's office.

Due to his prior felony convictions, the punishment range was 20 years to life.

Farrow was accused of committing an armed robbery in September at the OnCue on Perkins Road.

He was originally charged with first-degree burglary, but the charge was amended.

Second-degree robbery is not an 85% crime, therefore Farrow has the potential to be out of DOC before the 20 years has been completed.

His previous charge before the amendment would have been an 85% crime.

Judge Stephen Kistler asked Farrow if he thought the plea deal was reasonable due to his prior convictions.

Farrow thought it did seem reasonable.

Along with the 20-year recommendation, he was ordered to pay restitution and court costs. He will also have nine months of post imprisonment supervision.

Farrow waived his right to remain in the Payne County Jail for 10 days.

He was given credit for time served.

