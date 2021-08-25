Guy Buys Last 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport In The US

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And he has plans for it…

Automotive YouTuber itsjusta6 bought the last single cab 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport in the United States, which is really something. Most people want 4 doors on their truck these days, even if it’s a performance model, but being a young single guy he isn’t as concerned about hauling the kids around with his new toy. Shelby actually made 250 of these for the 2020 model year, this being the last one to leave a dealer’s inventory.

Check out the original Ford-produced Carroll Shelby Racing video here.

According to Shelby, with the supercharger fitted up to an F-150 Super Snake, the Coyote V8 is churning about 770-horsepower. That’s not too shabby, especially considering the 2021 Ford Raptor is pushing 450-hp. This guy got the naturally-aspirated model, but it sounds like he’s planning to do some sort of forced induction setup which is crazier than what Shelby offers.

Besides the badging and stripes, you can pick out the F-150s modified by Shelby because of the honeycomb grille and the air intakes on the front of the hood. There are, of course, other unique elements to the Shelby F-150s, like the 20-inch wheels, lowered stance, fender flares, and the interior appointments. It all has that distinct Shelby look, something even non-gearheads would likely identify, which is a real testament to the impact of the brand.

image credit: YouTube

Like the Raptor, the Shelby F-150 comes with heavy-duty Fox shocks with an external reservoir. But with the lower ride height, we definitely don’t recommend hardcore off-roading or jumping this truck. Instead, this ride is definitely made for city cruising and hitting the open road in style and comfort. Plus, the suspension is adjustable, so if you want to take this truck to the track, you can dial in a firmer setting and enjoy improved response as you push through turns.

There’s no denying the impact Carroll Shelby has had on not only motorsports but the consumer side of automobiles. While Mopar guys will point to his many Dodge projects, what Shelby is really known for is taking good Ford products and making them far better. What began with the Mustang interestingly enough evolved into tweaking the F-150 as Americans have a growing appetite for sport trucks.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.