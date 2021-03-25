Guy Buys Modern General Lee, Chaos Ensues

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He’s just a good ol’ boy, never meaning no harm…

YouTuber Street Speed 717 had the brilliant idea to buy a modern Dodge Challenger modified to look like the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard TV show to have some fun. By “fun” we mean he wanted to jump the thing just like what they did in so many scenes during the series. Apparently nobody has shown the guy the General Lee graveyard or explained how many Dodge Chargers they wrecked during filming.

Learn the sad fate of the SRT Division here.

Keep in mind this is same YouTuber who jumped his brand new Ram TRX with disastrous results. Yes, he likes chaos and destroying cars. And he still has to buy the cars he destroys because automakers aren’t lining up to hand him expensive vehicles. Imagine.

We have to commend the guy customized the car. While the Challenger doesn’t look too much like a classic Charger, they stuck with the right paint scheme and 01 on the doors. Not only that, they put the Confederate flag on the roof, a move which is so controversial that even Jay Leno opted out of it for his show recently. And they included a detail so many miss, the “General Lee” along the sides of the roof. In other words, this certainly looks the part of a modern General Lee. Oh, and it even has the same horn.

image credit: YouTube

But looks aren’t everything. Mechanically there’s a lot different between this car and the ones used on the show. For starters, this Challenger has a V6 which is incredibly disappointing. More importantly, it has unibody construction and the fully independent suspension. Those two factors matter plenty when jumping a car, especially when it comes to how well it takes the hit on impact.

Another big factor is weight. Depending on how it’s configured, the modern Dodge Challenger weighs somewhere around 1,000 lbs. more than the 1969 Dodge Charger. Using the new Mopar to gauge if the TV show jumps were realistic or not seems a little dubious. We suspect he just wanted to make a crazy video.

Story continues

Anyway, the video is a leadup to him jumping the car, but he hasn’t done that yet. Still, this car is doomed.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.