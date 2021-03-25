Guy Buys Modern General Lee, Chaos Ensues

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He’s just a good ol’ boy, never meaning no harm…

YouTuber Street Speed 717 had the brilliant idea to buy a modern Dodge Challenger modified to look like the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard TV show to have some fun. By “fun” we mean he wanted to jump the thing just like what they did in so many scenes during the series. Apparently nobody has shown the guy the General Lee graveyard or explained how many Dodge Chargers they wrecked during filming.

Learn the sad fate of the SRT Division here.

Keep in mind this is same YouTuber who jumped his brand new Ram TRX with disastrous results. Yes, he likes chaos and destroying cars. And he still has to buy the cars he destroys because automakers aren’t lining up to hand him expensive vehicles. Imagine.

We have to commend the guy customized the car. While the Challenger doesn’t look too much like a classic Charger, they stuck with the right paint scheme and 01 on the doors. Not only that, they put the Confederate flag on the roof, a move which is so controversial that even Jay Leno opted out of it for his show recently. And they included a detail so many miss, the “General Lee” along the sides of the roof. In other words, this certainly looks the part of a modern General Lee. Oh, and it even has the same horn.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

But looks aren’t everything. Mechanically there’s a lot different between this car and the ones used on the show. For starters, this Challenger has a V6 which is incredibly disappointing. More importantly, it has unibody construction and the fully independent suspension. Those two factors matter plenty when jumping a car, especially when it comes to how well it takes the hit on impact.

Another big factor is weight. Depending on how it’s configured, the modern Dodge Challenger weighs somewhere around 1,000 lbs. more than the 1969 Dodge Charger. Using the new Mopar to gauge if the TV show jumps were realistic or not seems a little dubious. We suspect he just wanted to make a crazy video.

Anyway, the video is a leadup to him jumping the car, but he hasn’t done that yet. Still, this car is doomed.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • What Happened To Nash Bridges’ Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda?

    A lot of people are wondering where the car is today.

  • Why Stellantis needs Chrysler

    Stellantis has a secret weapon. It’s called Chrysler. Rumors swirled this year that the 96-year-old namesake brand of the former Chrysler Corp. could be on the chopping block, but Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares promptly shot them down.

  • Classic Car Prices Are Skyrocketing

    Certain models are leading the charge…

  • The Scene-Stealing 1963 Corvette Grand Sport From ‘Fast Five’ Is Heading to Auction

    This example wasn't driven off a cliff, but it will hit the auction block next month.

  • Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal

    T.Y. Hilton tested the free-agent market and came to the same conclusion he made last summer — he wanted to stay in Indianapolis. For Hilton, it marks the end of a foray he never really intended to take. Team owner Jim Irsay also confirmed the deal on Twitter.

  • Matt Groening Responded to Criticism That New 'Simpsons' Episodes Aren't as Good

    "The stories we are telling these days are pretty smart and pretty crazy."

  • Bella Hadid’s Ruffled Blouse, Low-Rise Leather Pants & Sleek Booties Are Peak 2000s Style

    The outfit looked straight off the set of "Desperate Housewives."

  • Shaquille O’Neal’s Super-Size Florida Mansion Is Back on the Market for $16.5 Million

    Naturally, the 31,000-square-foot space has a full-size indoor basketball court.

  • Biden responds to North Korean missile test

    In response to North Korea's testing of ballistic missiles this week, President Biden said the U.S. would respond if there were escalations.

  • The New 612 HP BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupé Is as Powerful as It Is Luxurious

    The lavish sedan accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 mph.

  • Porsche adds the all-electric Taycan to its subscription program

    Porsche has added its first all-electric vehicle, the Taycan sports sedan, to its subscription and short-term rental program as part of a broader expansion that aims to build a new customer base of U.S. owners. The German automaker said Thursday it is also expanding the Porsche Drive subscription and rental programs to five more cities — up from four. Porsche said it plans to continue its expansion in the United States throughout this year and into 2022.

  • Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

    Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights in the country after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed. Hamilton had, however, been unable to meet officials at the time after testing positive for COVID-19 and going into self-isolation. "I've spent time speaking to legal human rights experts, spent time talking to human rights organisations like Amnesty, have seen the UK ambassador here in Bahrain and I've spoken to Bahrain officials also," he added.

  • Christina Aguilera Goes Glam at Home in a Silky Bodysuit, Lounge Pants & Stiletto Sandals

    The singer has perfected a mix of dressed-up yet comfortable attire.

  • Video emerges of Chase Claypool in a fight

    Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, one of the best rookies of 2020, recently was involved in a bar fight in California. TMZ.com has video of Claypool and others brawling outside the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa on March 13. Per the report, the dispute started inside, and the incident moved outside. TMZ.com characterizes the video [more]

  • What Is Tracee Ellis Ross's Net Worth? Plus, How the ‘Black-ish’ Star Amassed Her Fortune

    It's no secret that Tracee Ellis Ross is a woman of many talents. Aside from serving the best fashion...

  • Houston Tumlin, ‘Talladega Nights’ Star, Dies by Suicide at 28

    Houston Tumlin, who played the son of Will Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights,” has died by suicide. He was 28 years old. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed the news to TheWrap. According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news of the death, no note has been found, but his girlfriend was inside the home at the time of his death. The 2006 comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” was Tumlin’s only acting credit. According to TMZ, as of 2015 he was serving in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. Also Read: Will Ferrell, John C Reilly to Star in 'Holmes and Watson' Tumlin was born on Dec. 27, 1992, in Pell City, Alabama, and graduated in 2011 from Victory’s Christian High School. He co-starred alongside Grayson Russell in “Talladega Nights,” delivering one of the film’s most iconic scenes at the dinner table. Grayson Russell (left) and Houston Tumlin at the 2006 premiere of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. Read original story Houston Tumlin, ‘Talladega Nights’ Star, Dies by Suicide at 28 At TheWrap

  • Cardinals’ decision to move on from Patrick Peterson appears not to be financial

    The Cardinals appeared to simply move on from Peterson after a decade.

  • The Kominsky Method Sets Date for Final Season, Without Alan Arkin

    Netflix’s The Kominsky Method will take its final bow on Friday, May 28, TVLine has learned. As reported back in September, original cast member Alan Arkin — who earned Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nods for his role as Norman Newlander — will not be a part of the acclaimed comedy’s third and final […]

  • Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

    A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

  • Baddest Dodge Coronet Around Even Puts A Smile On Cop’s Face

    With 700-horsepower and snarling looks, what’s not to love about this build?