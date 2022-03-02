Guy Fieri is a Florida man now. Celebrity chef is loving every minute of it (almost)

Guy Fieri is a Florida man and couldn’t be happier.

The Food Network fave bought a home in Lake Worth last summer after scoring an historic $80 million, three-year deal with the cable channel.

No complaints from the Mayor of Flavortown. Well, maybe one. Our insect situation.

“Mosquitoes!” said Fieri from an event to promote his Santo tequila and Knuckle Sandwich cigars at Chica restaurant last Friday. “We don’t have those in Northern California. Gnarly.”

Fieri plans to split his time between two coasts while his and wife Lori’s youngest son Ryder finishes school. Their older son Hunter, an aspiring chef, traveled to Miami to assist dad with his many duties at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival over the weekend.

The man of the hour was busy, headlining Burger Bash, taking over for Rachael Ray; and getting shout outs at South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Tribute Dinner. But he managed to mix business with pleasure at the Chica event, and support his good friend, the restaurant’s owner Lorena Garcia.

Fieri mingled with fans, taking countless selfies, showing off his tats, doing shots of his premium booze and passing out cigars.

After all the hard judging work (R Catering won top honors), Fieri got to sleep in his own bed for the first time in all the years attending the fest.

This put him in a better mood than usual.

“Everything about Florida I love,” gushed the gregarious culinary star. “I love the people, food, culture, the music, the water, the weather, even the humidity in the middle of June.”

Another thing he loves about living down south: all his famous neighbors. One in particular: Vanilla Ice.

“He’s literally a few miles away,” said the 54 year old of the rapping icon. “Rob and I have been friends a long time. He’s building my kitchen right now!”

Now that Fieri is a part-time resident of the Sunshine State, will his hit 15 year old show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” focus more on local places?

“Who says I’m not playing favorites?” says the “Guy’s Grocery Games” host with a wink. “Florida food is off the hook.”

In all seriousness, the Chicken Guy founder (with spots at Aventura and Dadeland mall) is going to keep traveling to more places, even to Puerto Rico soon.

“The thing is, I am really just the portal to bring the viewer there,” he says.

“Triple D” — as the TV star affectionately calls the show because “it’s easier to pronounce after a couple of Santos” — is a major passion for Fieri, who wears a huge diamond ring celebrating 400 episodes.

“I think it’s because I’m a cook, too. I know what they’re doing, and how they’re doing it. These are mom and pop businesses giving you their blood, sweat and tears. I’m the conduit to shine a light on them. It’s really an honor.”