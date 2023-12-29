Guy Fieri just popped into a pizza place in Palm Beach, and caused quite the stir

With his shock of blond hair, clunky jewelry, signature sunglasses and multiple tattoos, Guy Fieri is pretty easy to spot.

But the Food Network personality managed to slip briefly under the radar earlier this month when grabbing some lunch at Venezia Italian Pizza and Ristorante in North Palm Beach.

Chef-owner Albert Vogli admitted to the Palm Beach Post that at first he didn’t recognize Fieri, who dined with his son Hunter on the afternoon of Dec. 15. He said that a server had to remind the boss that a superstar was in their midst.

Vogli recounts that two regular customers knew exactly who the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host was, and managed to get a selfie with him.

“Make sure you give the waitress a good tip,” Fieri, who owns a mega-mansion in Lake Worth Beach, reportedly told them.

Vogli and his wife, Elida, also eventually also snapped a picture with the Mayor of Flavortown and posted it to the restaurant’s Facebook page for posterity and cred.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Fieri’s order was a slice, topped with sausage and pepperoni.