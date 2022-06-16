Guy Fieri loves Arizona. Here are 25 restaurants he's been to in metro Phoenix

Phoenix is now Flavortown.

The celebrity chef and host of "Dinners, Drive-ins and Dives" just opened his first brick and mortar restaurant in Arizona.

The grand opening for Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar is June 21. The restaurant is located inside of the Caesars Sportsbook sports betting center , which is located next to Chase Field.

Here are 25 restaurants where the 'Mayor of Flavortown' has dined in metro Phoenix:

Aloha Kitchen

Mesa's Aloha Kitchen appeared on an episode of the show titled "Rollin’ in the Dough,” which first aired March 2, 2018. It featured a dish called Manapua, Hawaii's version of cha siu bao, which are Chinese buns filled with barbecue pork, and Kalbi, Korean-style short ribs.

Details: 2950 S. Alma School Road, Mesa. (480) 897-2451. alohakitchen.com.

Andreoli Italian Grocer

At this authentic Italian restaurant and grocer, head chef Giovanni Scorzo showed Fieri how he makes his own prosciutto, a yearlong process from beginning to end. When ready, it's turned into a sandwich complete with fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers. Scorzo also served up bollito di manzo, the Italian version of meat and potatoes. "Feeds not just your stomach, but it feeds your soul," Fieri said.

Details: 8880 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale. 480-614-1980. andreoli-grocer.com.

Barrio Café

"This is real-deal Mexican," Fieri said of this Phoenix spot. His mouth had "a complete meltdown" when he tried chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's signature dish, cochinita pibil. Pork is slow-roasted in achiote and sour orange juice, wrapped in banana leaves, then topped with pickled onion and pico de gallo.

Details: 2814 N. 16th St., Phoenix. 602-636-0240. barriocafe.com.

Bootleggers

This American gastropub and smokehouse in Old Town Scottsdale serves up a pork belly boot dumpling topped with mango chipotle barbecue sauce, one of their most popular dishes. Fieri also got a taste of the French dip sandwich, which he dubbed "my kind of French dip."

Details: 7217 E. First St., Scottsdale. 480-404-9984. bootleggerssmokehouse.com.

Chino Bandido

You can order teriyaki chicken wrapped in a quesadilla at this quirky restaurant, which has developed a sort of cult following. It offers endless combinations of menu items, which include spicy jerk chicken, chile relleno and jen red pork. Every combo comes with a snickerdoodle cookie. "Definitely in the top 20 most crazy places I've ever been to," Fieri said. "And the food is dynamite."

Details: 310 W. Bell Road, Phoenix. 602-375-3639. chinobandido.com.

Curry Corner

This family-owned Pakistani restaurant in Tempe is near Arizona State University. Farah Khalid made tandoori chicken tikka, a traditional roasted spiced chicken dish; a flatbread called naan; and her special mint chutney.

Details: 1212 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe. 480-894-1276, currycornertempe.com.

DeFalco’s Italian Eatery

This family-owned Scottsdale spot served Fieri its Italian sausage-link sandwich, a pair of house-made pork sausage links topped with tomato sauce, sauteed peppers and onions, all topped with provolone and served on an Italian sub roll.

Details: 2334 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. 480-990-8660, defalcosdeli.com.

The Duce

This quirky restaurant/store/boxing gym is on the south edge of downtown Phoenix. During his visit, Fieri tried the mac-and-cheese muffins. The noodles were covered in goat cheese, Cheddar and Gruyere, and baked with a panko-Parmesan crust. The hand-held bites come in a basket to share. Fieri also checked out the chicken potpie, served in a glass jar.

Details: 525 S. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-866-3823, theducephx.com.

Giuseppe’s on 28th

Fieri said the Bolognese ragu at this Italian eatery was "crazy good." He also tried the house-made tagliatelle topped with a seven-meat ragu; and the osso buco served over fresh pasta.

Details: 2824 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. 602-381-1237, giuseppeson28th.com.

Haus Murphy’s

This German spot in Glendale is known for large portions of hearty Bavarian-style foods, including many types of schnitzel, sauerbraten and apple strudel. "They serve a great product," Fieri said.

Details: 5739 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com.

Joe’s Farm Grill

Ingredients go from ground to grill at this Gilbert restaurant in the heart of Agritopia. The flatbread base on the barbecue chicken pizza is grilled instead of baked, then topped with a four-cheese blend. Add grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, apple-cider smoked bacon, Joe's barbecue sauce and fresh basil — and you've got what Fieri called a "Cobb salad on top of a pizza."

Details: 3000 E. Ray Road, Gilbert. 480-956-1121, joesfarmgrill.com.

La Piazza al Forno

When Fieri featured this pizzeria, he put downtown Glendale on the pizza map. Pizzas here are VPN-approved, meaning they meet artisanal standards set by Italy's Verace Pizza Napoletana association. From crust to temperature, the process is strictly controlled. Fieri ate the Mediterranean pizza and tried the baked spaghetti pie, which looks like lasagna but is made with spaghetti noodles.

Details: 5803 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale. 623-847-3301, lapiazzaalforno.com.

La Santisima

"This is like Mexican Thanksgiving in a taco," Fieri said of the Phoenix taco shop, which features traditional family recipes and a full-fledged salsa bar.

Details: 1919 N. 16th Ave., Phoenix. 602-254-6330. Also, 5932 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale. 623-939-3292, lasantisimagourmet.com.

Los Taquitos Grill

Owned and operated by the Ochoa sisters, the restaurant serves family recipes such as carne asada or shrimp street tacos. The eatery is also known for its homemade salsas.

Details: 4747 E. Elliot Road, Phoenix. 480-753-4370. Also, 7000 N. 16th St., Phoenix. 602-371-0111. Additional locations at lostaquitosaz.com.

Matt’s Big Breakfast

Matt's is known for its at-home atmosphere, thick-cut peppery bacon, made-from-scratch fluffy waffles and local sourcing. Fieri tried a Belgian waffle and bacon duo, among other hearty dishes.

Details: 825 N. First St., Phoenix. 602-254-1074. Also, 3118 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, 602-840-3450. Additional locations at mattsbigbreakfast.com.

Over Easy

Stop by for the Midwestern atmosphere and eclectic menu with items such as the Wolfpack — a hearty combo of eggs, bacon and cheese sandwiched between two layers of hash browns.

"It's a funky little breakfast joint. It's the kind of place you wish they had in every town," Fieri said. "It's the perfect to place to roll out to on those Saturday mornings."

Details: 4730 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. 602-468-3447. Other locations at eatatovereasy.com.

Paradise Valley Burger Company

Innovation is at the forefront of this burger joint. The country-fried burger is topped with two fried beef patties, a spicy jalapeño gravy and crispy onions. "It takes the regular everyday burger to another level," Fieri said.

In Round 2, chef-owner Bret Shapiro created a burger recipe using "the three food groups": vodka, whiskey and beer. The result? A beer-battered burger with vodka cream sauce and whiskey-pickled fresno chiles.

Details: 4001 E. Bell Road, Phoenix. 602-535-4930. paradisevalleyburgercompany.com.

Perk Eatery

Husband-and-wife owners of this northeast Phoenix breakfast and lunch spot fed Fieri three dishes. One was breakfast pork enchiladas with New Mexican chili sauce and a fried egg. Another was the wine country French toast: two slices of griddled challah with melted Brie topped with slow-roasted red grapes and a wine-and-maple syrup.

Details: 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Phoenix. 480-998-6026, perkeatery.com.

Republica Empanada

The empanadas at this popular Mesa spot give customers a taste of Latin America with more than a dozen sweet and savory combinations. Jinette Meraz cooks for Fieri on the “Mom’s Kitchen” episode of Triple D, which aired in December 2017.

Details: 204 E. First Ave., Mesa. (480) 969-1343. republicaempanada.com.

St. Francis

If you're following in Fieri's footsteps, order the Pig Dip at this central Phoenix restaurant. Similar to a French dip, this sandwich is filled with wood-fired pork, Applewood bacon, Gruyere, prosciutto, fennel-onion marmalade and Dijon mustard. It's served on a toasted house-made baguette that soaks up the pork au jus. Fieri said it was in "the top five pork sandwiches I have ever had and the top five dip sandwiches I have ever had."

Details: 111 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix. 602-200-8111, stfrancisaz.com.

Tacos Chiwas

This taco shop is the first venture of Armando Hernandez and his wife, Nadia Holguin, both from Chihuahua, Mexico. Hand-pressed corn tortillas are griddled to order as a boost to the classic street taco, and the rajas gordita is the epitome of comfort food, wrote dining critic Dominic Armato.

Details: 1028 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. 602-358-8830. And, 127 W. Main St, Mesa. Additional location at tacoschiwas.com.

Thee Pitts Again

"Low and slow" is the M.O. at this Glendale barbecue joint. Catfish, shrimp, pork and whole turkeys are first covered in a spice rub, then cooked in a mesquite smoker. The house barbecue sauce is a mixture of brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and ketchup. The restaurant closed April 4, 2020 after 40 years of business in Arizona, according to a Facebook post.

Details: Closed at 5558 W. Bell Road, Glendale. 602-996-7488, theepittsagain.com.

Tom’s Thumb Fresh Market

Opened in 2012 inside a gas station/car wash, Tom's Thumb is an unlikely destination for barbecue in the Valley. But its melt-in-your-mouth brisket, pulled pork and Kansas City barbecue sauce are hits among customers, including Fieri.

Details: 9393 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale. 480-513-8186. thethumb.com.

Tortas Chano

Fieri visited this family-owned Mexican restaurant when it was still located in a gas station. It has since moved to an Anthem shopping center, but it is still serving carne asada, al pastor pork, spicy green sauce and menudo, a traditional soup with tripe, onion, garlic, guajillo peppers and hominy.

Details: 39510 N. Daisy Mountain Drive, Anthem. 623-465-1515, tortaschano.com.

The Wild Thaiger

A meal from Suh Noi - The Little Thaiger. Suh Noi is the little sister to the popular Wild Thaiger restaurant Guy Fieri visited for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back in December.

Olashawn Weaver, who learned from her mother how to cook traditional Thai food, returned to her roots to open The Wild Thaiger in Phoenix. She chose the name to reflect "a culinary adventure." With Fieri in the kitchen, she cooked a customer favorite: wonton-wrapped meatballs, made of pork, shrimp and crab, and covered in a dragon egg sauce. Next up was skewered pork over papaya salad. "Nice and fresh, really bright," Fieri said. "You nailed it."

Details: 2631 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-241-8995. wildthaiger.com.

