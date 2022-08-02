Guy Fieri said he's never been more nervous than when he cooked for Al Pacino, but the actor had the best reaction after trying his food

Guy Fieri has revealed the celebrity he was most nervous to cook for. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Guy Fieri revealed that Al Pacino is the celebrity he was most nervous to cook for.

The Mayor of Flavortown met "The Godfather" star while cooking at Sylvester Stallone's house.

Pacino took a couple of bites of his food and then yelled "Hoo ah!" — one of his famous quotes.

In addition to his delicious burgers and sandwiches, Guy Fieri is known for his confidence in the kitchen.

But, sometimes, even the Mayor of Flavortown gets a little starstruck.

Fieri recently revealed which celebrity he was the most nervous to cook for, and it was none other than "The Godfather" himself, Al Pacino.

The Food Network star told Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier that he was cooking at Sylvester Stallone's house in January 2020 when Pacino walked in.

"You hope that you're gonna meet the legend, and the legend's gonna be as great as he is," Fieri said.

Fieri tried to keep his cool while meeting his idol, which Stallone captured on video and posted to his Instagram page.

"I hope you're hungry," Fieri told Pacino.

"I'm always hungry," the actor replied.

Fieri couldn't help but watch as Pacino tried his food for the first time.

"He sits down and he takes a couple of bites and I'm just looking at him, like, I've never been more nervous," Fieri recalled.

When Fieri told Pacino "I hope you're hungry," the actor replied, "I'm always hungry." Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pacino then put his hands on the counter, pushed back his chair, and went "Hoo ah!" — his famous quote from the 1992 film "Scent of a Woman," which earned him the Academy Award for best actor.

Fieri said he was overwhelmed by Pacino's reaction.

"I go outside, I'm like, 'Did you see that!?" he recalled with a laugh.

Fieri also told ET about his new Food Network show "Guy's Ultimate Game Night," which premieres on August 31 and will feature his celebrity friends competing in cooking challenges.

"We make up the rules as we go, we set up some ridiculous prizes, and we compete to the point where we're knocking over the dinner table breaking glasses," he said. "Somebody kind of wins, and at the end, we get money for charity!"

Read the original article on Insider