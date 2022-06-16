I tried Guy Fieri's new Phoenix restaurant. Let me guide you through Flavortown

The mayor of Flavortown just opened his restaurant in Phoenix at Caesars Sportsbook, and you don't have to be into sports betting to eat there.

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar is officially in the soft opening phase, with a grand opening planned for June 21. The restaurant is located on both floors of the 22,300-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook sports betting center adjacent to Chase Field.

Fieri seems to be a big fan of Phoenix and has visited more than two dozen Valley restaurants for his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In 2021, he also opened a ghost kitchen concept Guy's Flavortown Kitchen that delivers from various locations in Metro Phoenix.

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar is his first brick and mortar restaurant in the state.

Do you have to be 21 to eat at the new Guy Fieri restaurant?

While you have to be 21 to place a bet at Caesars Sportsbook, the restaurant is open to all ages, and there is no entrance fee to get in.

Located on both floors of the building, the restaurant space features a long sports bar with multiple TVs showing various sports games. There are also a few tables that run along the window and look out onto the building that houses Chase Field.

During a soft opening lunch, the place was filled with Diamondbacks staffers and even a basketball player or two. (The Footprint Center is just down the street.) Guests can make wagers at the counter and at various kiosks located throughout the building.

The mayor of Flavortown looks over the restaurant space at Caesars Sportsbook, a standalone building next to Chase Field.

What's on the menu at Guy Fieri's downtown restaurant?

With about a dozen items, the soft opening menu is dominated by chicken wings, sandwiches and cheeseburgers. It does feature some of Fieri's signature dishes, like "trash can nachos" made with house smoked pork, black beans and bourbon brown sugar barbecue sauce.

In true Fieri style, the nachos are built inside a large tin can, which the server pulls up at the table to reveal a cylinder of cheesy nachos that collapse onto the plate.

Perhaps due to some opening week jitters, some toppings were on the cold side, but the flavors were spot on, with a little sweetness from the barbecue sauce and a tasty Doritos-like dust on the tortilla chips.

Trash can nachos are a Guy Fieri original, with smoked pork, black beans and bourbon brown sugar barbecue sauce.

The bacon mac-n-cheese burger, which seems to be the highlight of the burger menu due to the fact that it's emblazoned with Guy's signature, was cooked to a perfect medium rare and was rather well-constructed for the behemoth that it was.

The burger is stuffed with a dollop of cheesy macaroni and topped with frizzled onions and "donkey sauce," which tasted similar to Big Mac sauce or Thousand Island dressing. It was served with three types of fries — regular, waffle and potato wheels — which were infinitely tastier than the other two.

The drink menu includes a few margaritas and cheeky cocktails like the Guy Tai made with Malibu rum, pineapple juice and almond syrup.

The restaurant team is waiting until the grand opening to debut its website and online menu, but for now you can follow @guysdtphx on Instagram.

The restaurant is currently open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. After the grand opening on June 21, the restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar at Caesars Sportsbook, 201 S. Fourth Street, Phoenix.

