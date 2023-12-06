Guy LaLonde decisively wins Lakeland's NW District. Clifford Dollison wins in Winter Haven

Lakeland City Commission candidate Guy Lalonde Jr. and supporters wave to traffic as they campaign along Edgewood Drive near Cleveland Heights Golf and Country Club in Lakeland Fl.. Tuesday November 7,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

LAKELAND — Guy LaLonde decisively won over Lakeland voters to become the elected representative of the city's Northwest District.

LaLonde received 4,173 ballots, or 57.5% of the votes, against interim Commissioner Sam Simmons, who received about 42.5% of the total vote.

"I've never wanted to do something so badly in my life other than serve," he told The Ledger days before the Dec. 5 runoff. "It's time to do the work."

LaLonde, 56, is the owner of Lakeland Moonwalk and Under One Tent Events, party rental and supply companies based in Lakeland. He serves as the vice chair of Polk County's Housing Finance Authority, the Central Florida Speech and Hearing board and is chair of KidsPACK, a local nonprofit that helps feed children in need.

One such need is Fire Station 8 in North Lakeland.. LaLonde said he supports and is in favor of a temporary station being created while the city secures a permanent site and works on constructing a new facility.

Simmons had been appointed to the Northwest District seat in October 2022. He was to fill the remaining term of former Commissioner Phillip Walker, who resigned to unsuccessfully campaign for Florida House District 50.

Dollison wins Winter Haven Commission seat

Clifton E. Dollison has been elected to serve on Winter Haven's commission, taking a seat left vacant by the passing of longtime Commissioner J.P. Powell.

Dollison received 1,931 votes, or 56%, versus challenger Johnathon D. Bush, who claimed 43.6%.

Dollison, 66, has served as a pastor and teacher for the First Missionary Baptist Church of Winter Haven for the past 31 years. He previously told The Ledger he wanted to offer leadership that promotes the greater good for every citizen.

In his campaign, Dollison focused on the issues of addressing Winter Haven's needs during this time of rapid growth, including more infrastructure. He also wanted to address affordable housing.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

