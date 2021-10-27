How This Guy Makes Lifelike Cardboard Sculptures
Cardboard artist James Lake describes his work as "a cardboard sculpture in its purest sense." James takes recycled materials and turns them into significant pieces of art.
Cardboard artist James Lake describes his work as "a cardboard sculpture in its purest sense." James takes recycled materials and turns them into significant pieces of art.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan
The newly-announced SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection launches on Nov. 9
The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A crew member demanded that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed be fired, but she went on to handle guns on "Rust"
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.
NASCAR fined crew chief Adam Stevens $20,000 and suspended him from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) when the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure after the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Stevens was one of two crew chiefs suspended […]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.
Teacher apologizes, sentenced for sex with student
A Miami influencer and Only Fans model mourning the death of her father may have taken things too far the other day.
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The past few days have been pretty difficult for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II has been listening to the advice of her physicians and getting some rest, opting to forgo certain trips to Northern Island and, more recently, the COP26 Climate Conference. Luckily, the monarch has the support of her family during this time, […]
The state board that oversees Stone Mountain Park, the 3,200-acre park that glorifies the Confederacy and Antebellum South, has selected an entity — the only company to bid — to manage Georgia’s most visited attraction. Why it matters: Stone Mountain has zero connection to the Civil War — no battles were fought there. The monadnock’s mountaintop was the site of the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan, and activists, residents, and visitors have called for the massive tribute to Confederate generals and
“We are so grateful to the students who came forward to make us aware of what was happening,” a district spokeswoman said.
Which players should you consider dropping ahead of Week 8? Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of cut candidates, including a RB rostered in over 90 percent of leagues.
FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico
Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack […]
Tristan Thompson shared an adorable new shot of daughter True looking "not so little anymore" while having fun at an arcade. See how mom Khloe Kardashian reacted.
The Mötley Crüe drummer gave his seal of approval to the spectacular stunt by the young musician. High School Marching Band Drummer in Gyroscope Even Impresses Tommy Lee Spencer Kaufman