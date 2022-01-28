How This Guy Mastered Fingerboarding

Did you play with fingerboards when you were younger? Welcome to the next-level of fingerboarding. Mike Schneider is a professional fingerboarder, the owner of FlatFace Fingerboards, and is really, really good at fingerboarding. Mike has been manufacturing his own fingerboards and scaled-down skateparks since he was 9 years-old. In Dracut, Massachusetts, you can find the FlatFace Fingerboards building. Here, Mike spends 40+ hours a week practicing, building, and socializing with other fingerboarders in what can only be described as "Fingerboard Heaven."