'A guy who's not well': William Shatner responds to George Takei feud over space travel

There is growing pessimism in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area as residents continue to deal with the high cost of housing, the high cost of living, homelessness, drought and more. According to a new poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley, 64% of those surveyed said the region is on the wrong track, a more than 10-point increase from last year. “The mood is dark,” said Russell Hancock, chief executive of Joint Venture and president of the Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies, during a briefing Tuesday about this year’s Silicon Valley Poll.