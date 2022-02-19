Guyana To Get First Oil And Gas Training Center

3t EnerMech, an alliance between 3t Energy Group and EnerMech, has revealed plans to launch Guyana’s first oil and gas training center in collaboration with Orinduik Development and Windsor Technologies.

According to the company, the facility will support in-country skills, safety training, and certifications for the local offshore workforce.

The company said that the new 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence was established to empower and provide Guyanese with key skills and training certifications that are required to work in the offshore environment.

It combines training facilities, blended learning software, and technology, as well as fully immersive simulators for high hazard activity learning. EnerMech noted that over $20 million was invested into the training center by the Orinduik, Windsor, and 3t EnerMech trio.

The 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence will be the first regional Engineering Construction Industry Training Board internationally accredited training provider in Guyana. It will also deliver the country’s first OPITO approved, Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training certification, as well as providing a controlled environment to deliver scenario-based firefighting emergency response training when relevant accreditations are secured early in 2022.

“It’s our mission to develop local content globally and to help create safer, smarter, more sustainable workforces. Until now, Guyana nationals working in the oil and gas sector would be required to travel to Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S., or Canada for accredited training making it very costly and time-consuming,” Joseph Lichon, EnerMech president for the Americas, said.

“This is compounded by the logistical challenges of the pandemic including travel restrictions, additional requirements, and limited flight availability,” Lichon added.

“With Orinduik constructing the [training center], coupled with our expertise, technologies, and programs, we are providing a full package to help support the country’s personnel to excel in the oil and gas sector. We are very proud to play a critical role in Guyana’s future and enhance its economic prosperity by making accredited skills and safety training available in-country for the first time,” Paul Knowles, VP for Training at the 3t Energy Group, stated.

Orinduik is also in the process of building Guyana’s first commercial heliport as part of a wider complex which will incorporate the new training center, an aviation and marine Polytechnic School as well as a hotel and business center.

The 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence will be in Lusignan, near the East Coast Highway, some 6 miles east of Georgetown, and placed strategically for easy access for both local and international delegates working in the offshore market.

“Construction of the Training Centre is expected to be completed in June 2022 and we are very excited to be partnered with 3t EnerMech in delivering world-class training and certifications as we build a skilled and safe local workforce for the expanding offshore market. This demonstrates our support and alignment with the Government’s commitment to training and employment of Guyanese in key positions in this sector,” Harrychand Tulsi, Chairman of Orinduik, added.

