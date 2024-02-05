'These Guys Are Awesome': Excavators in Ventura County Help Water Flow as Storm Bears Down

Crews in Southern California tackled flooding issues in the region late on Sunday, February 4, as a severe storm brought heavy rain to the area.

Footage captured by Karen Moureaux shows excavators scooping debris in Fillmore, Ventura County, on Sunday night. Moureaux said in the caption that the machines were operated by local property owners, and said in the video, “These guys are awesome.”

On Sunday, California Gov Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the region due to the ongoing storm.

By Monday, rain continued and a flash flood warning was in effect for the area. Credit: Karen Moureaux via Storyful