Guy's Cliffe gardeners look to unearth new volunteers

Several companies have organised team-building days at the garden to support the volunteers

Warwick is a town steeped in history, famously home to one of the UK's most popular tourist destinations, Warwick Castle.

But not so well-known, just a mile from the centre of the town, is a well-hidden green oasis dating back to the 18th Century.

Guy's Cliffe House Walled Garden used to provide food for the entire Guy's Cliffe estate from the 1770s to the late 1940s.

And now, thanks to the efforts of a band of volunteers, the same ground is growing fruit and vegetables to help local people during the cost of living crisis.

The trust which runs the garden, brought back to life in 2014, is now looking to attract more volunteers to join the 30-strong group that already spend their days planting and picking.

An open day is being held on Saturday to raise the profile of the garden and also attract new volunteers

Trustee Elizabeth Phillips describes the garden as "an area of peace and tranquillity"

"When I first walked in here. I couldn't believe what I was seeing, the tranquillity and the peace," said trustee Elizabeth Phillips.

"There's almost a spirituality about the area. And all these wonderful flowers, vegetables and fruit being grown by all these amazing people that come here to help."

"It became a derelict area," said Mrs Phillips. "So a group of people came together who actually wanted to restore it.

"They wanted to bring it back to its former glory and so it began.

"They got grants to put with paths in. They followed the original design of the garden and many thousands of hours have been put in by volunteers to bring this garden back to life."

The garden will also be taking part in the National Garden Scheme open day on 22 July

The group is working on an education project with Warwickshire schoolchildren

"We're hoping to bring schoolchildren in who can learn things in here that they can't learn in the classroom but are linked to their curriculum," said Mrs Phillips.

"And this year we are now growing vegetables as we supply the local night shelter and the food bank."

As well as looking for more volunteers, the group is looking for help with its website and social media

The trust has identified seven head gardeners who worked at Guy's Cliffe between 1841 and 1948

Mrs Phillips added: "We're hoping people will come along and see the garden as it's coming into bloom but also people who might be interested in coming along and help us.

"To come here, it's an oasis of peace and tranquillity. You forget about everything else.

"There's something about nature and leaves and trees. It makes you feel better by the time you leave, and I've certainly experienced that."

Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden is usually open on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Entry to the garden is free

