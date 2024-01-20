Guys Mills man headed to trial for alleged sex crimes against minor

Jan. 20—A Guys Mills man will stand trial in Crawford County Court on more than two dozen charges for having alleged sexual contact with an underaged girl in Meadville.

On Friday, Joseph William Murphy, 32, of of 12706 Wolf Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a total 28 charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 28, 2023.

Police allege Murphy engaged in a sexual relationship with the girl between April 1, 2023, and Aug. 5, 2023.

Police allege the crimes took place at a home in Meadville as well as at a property in Guys Mills when Murphy was 31 and the girl was 14, according to court documents.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, Murphy automatically was ordered held for trial in county court.

State police have charged Murphy with 12 counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16; five counts each of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older than the victim, and aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16; three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a person under age 16; and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses.

Murphy remains lodged in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $200,000 bond.