'You guys saved my life:' US superstar thanks Free Britney movement for end to conservatorship
After nearly 14 years living under a strict conservatorship she deemed abusive and exploitative, Britney Spears is free. But what's next for the magnetic superstar? In a video posted on Instagram, Britney Spears says she is enjoying 'little things' like 'owning an ATM card' and 'seeing cash for the first time,' and also wants to help others living under conservatorship schemes.