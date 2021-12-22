'These guys are very, very sophisticated': Port St. Lucie police investigate truck thefts

PORT ST. LUCIE — Toward the end of April, Lenny Marchines looked for his 2016 Ford F-250 at his home in Port St. Lucie.

But the diesel-powered pickup was gone from his Southwest Jacobs Street residence between Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95.

“I called the police department, they sent someone over and … they said there was five of them taken that night,” Marchines, 59, said in a recent interview.

The theft of Marchines’ pickup is one of more than a dozen thefts or attempted thefts of Ford F-series pickups in Port St. Lucie this year, many of which happened in April.

More: Oxford shooting brings into focus increased school safety measures on Treasure Coast since 2018 Parkland mass shooting

Police in Fort Pierce reported five F-series pickups stolen, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports four. A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s official said Ford F-series trucks are the most commonly stolen vehicle, but said there hadn’t been a “rash” of local thefts. Two F-250s were stolen in early December from parking lots from hotels in the area of I-95 and State Road 60, according to Debbie Carson of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Ford full-size pickups ranked as the top stolen vehicle in the country last year for the second year in a row. There were about 44,000 of those thefts last year, the NICB stated.

Marchines, who said he’s lived in Port St. Lucie about 10 years, said he determined via video surveillance that four people took his four-door truck.

“It was kind of like that movie ‘Gone in 60 Seconds,’” Marchines said, referencing the 2000 film with Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie involving car theft. “They had to have a list because, like the policeman told me, he said, ‘They didn't just drive by your house and happen to see it.’ He said they were looking for it, they knew right where to go.’”

Richard Del Toro, an assistant chief with Port St. Lucie police, said many of the incidents happened in the southern portion of the city closer to Becker Road near Interstate 95 and Florida’s Turnpike. One incident in January happened on Southwest Biltmore Street just east of the Turnpike, records show.

Story continues

“It's not the typical smashing windows and hot wiring cars anymore,” Del Toro said. “These guys are very, very sophisticated in how they commit these thefts.”

More: Police: case 'opened our eyes to a new threat for our community'

Port St. Lucie police April 9 arrested two men after following a Cadillac Escalade they were in that had an expired registration, records show. Investigators were in the area of Southwest St. Lucie West and Southwest Peacock boulevards near hotels where there’d been a number of vehicle burglaries.

Police said the Escalade fled, but eventually stopped. They reported finding a device suspected to be used in vehicle key fob cloning, but didn’t arrest the men in connection with vehicle thefts in Port St. Lucie.

Del Toro said when police went through the cloning device they found 18 vehicle identification numbers, of which seven were reported stolen elsewhere, such as Lee, Pasco and Osceola counties.

“During previous auto theft investigations, it was discovered that employees with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in Miami had falsified title documentation for stolen vehicles, allowing the vehicles to be re-sold reflecting a cloned VIN number,” police records state.

One of the two men, a then 55-year-old Miami resident, was arrested again April 20 — 11 days later. That time by police in Fort Pierce in a 2015 Honda CR-V that was reported stolen in Palm Bay. In the Honda, police reported finding a device “known to program car keys,” an affidavit states.

In terms of Ford F-series theft prevention, Del Toro suggested people get surveillance cameras and make sure the area where their vehicle is parked is well lit. He said there are aftermarket GPS devices available.

Del Toro also spoke of lockable steering wheel clubs.

“A lot of people don't like to use them, but if I had an F-250 or a Ford truck in my driveway, I’d definitely have one on there,” he said.

More: Fort Pierce officer fatally shot in 1991 to be recognized with sculpture, park renaming

Del Toro said the modus operandi for stealing the vehicles involves disabling the alarm, and he said thieves can “easily defeat the door locks with literally no damage.”

“If they are using that cloning device to start the truck and drive away, it's almost as if the car just got (repossessed) and there's no evidence of it ever being there,” Del Toro said.

Del Toro said the thieves could drive around and look for a specific vehicle, have access to those who recently purchased a vehicle or spot the vehicle at a store or on the highway and follow it home.

“These guys, they show up, they know what they're doing,” Del Toro said. “Every person has a job, they get it done quick, and they're out of there before you even know it. “

Marchines said his truck was insured and got a replacement.

“It makes you feel like you were targeted,” he said.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and weird crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police investigate rash of Ford pickup thefts in Port St. Lucie