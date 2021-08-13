Guzman gets 25-to-life for murder of Samuel Carson

Aug. 12—A convicted murderer has been handed his sentence, with the judge commenting on the cruel nature of the crime.

At the Kings County Superior Courthouse, Judge Randy Edwards sentenced defendant Joseph Garcia Guzman III to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 54-year-old Samuel Carson, which occurred in 2020.

The sentencing was originally set for late in the morning, but had to be pushed over to 1:30 p.m., as one of the attorneys was not able to make it at an earlier time. Carson's family contributed letters to the court for consideration in the sentencing.

"I will acknowledge that all of those letters are sincerely heartfelt," Edwards said. "And I will be considering all of them."

Edwards also commented on what he called the "callous" nature of the crime. In particular, he mentioned a recording of the incident in which Mr. Carson can be heard begging for his life.

Guzman, 28, and Carson met through the app Grindr and had been seeing each other off-and-on for about a year, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

After losing his wallet, Guzman reportedly accused Carson of stealing it, leading to several visits to the victim's house to demand its return.

On July 8, Guzman reportedly stole Carson's phone in an effort to get his wallet back. An argument broke out, leading to an altercation in which Guzman bludgeoned Carter with a baseball bat. Guzman then cut Carson's throat with a knife and left the scene.

On July 10, deputies from the Kings County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Hardcastle Drive in Hanford for the report of a deceased male, where they found Carson's body. Leads were developed and video evidence was recovered that identified Guzman as the suspect in the killing.

The next day, KCSO detectives located Guzman at a residence in the 600 block of Miller Street in Corcoran. He was arrested without incident. Following a four-day trial, Guzman was convicted for the murder after just over an hour of deliberation.

"We are pleased that justice was served with the verdict and life sentence, but we are saddened by the tragic loss of life of Mr. Carson," said Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade, commenting on the sentence.