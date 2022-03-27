GVSU economist: Home prices not likely to fall anytime soon

A sold sign posted by Luke Bouman's team at a single-family home. The housing market has been red hot since summer 2020.

OTTAWA COUNTY — There's nothing certain about the economy, but Professor Paul Isely is pretty certain there's no housing "bubble" — and it's not about to pop.

Isely is an associate dean and professor of economics for the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University. He's spent much of the first three months of the year providing economic forecasts for Ottawa and Kent counties, hearing theories about lowering home prices along the way.

But those theories, Isely said, don't hold water — and it's impossible to compare post-COVID 2022 to the devastation of the Great Recession in 2007-09.

"If you think about that time, we had this huge retrenchment in prices and value," he told The Sentinel. "We had created a system where people with relatively low incomes were buying houses. We were hiding the credit worthiness of these people from the companies financing their homes.

A home listed for $279,900 in March 2022 along 20th Street in Holland.

"We had relatively low interest rates and steadily rising prices, and when things started to fall apart, people started to lose their homes because they didn't have enough income."

But that's not the case now.

"We have more people wanting to buy homes now," Isely said. "We have that millennial generation trying to move. We don't have the credit problems we had back then. In fact, right now, the 90-day-late rate in Michigan is near record-lows."

According to Isely, the percentage of homeowners running at least 90 days behind on their mortgage was 7.8 percent in December 2009.

"It's 0.45 percent right now," he said. "And that's been consistently low for years. We don't have houses late on their payments, and we've had family creation across Ottawa County and Kent County that's mostly matched unit creation over the past decade."

But a shortage of single-family housing, in particular, has led to low inventory — and that's not likely to improve anytime soon.

A home listed for $269,900 in March 2022 along Graafschap Road in Holland.

"The pandemic accelerated the movement of people wanting to go from multi-family to single-family housing," Isely said. "That's because of the depth of young people we have living here in West Michigan. We have plenty of people who want the houses, they aren't behind on their mortgages and most of those mortgages are set to ultra-low interest rates."

During the pandemic, Isely said, the bottom 50 percent of households saw their wealth increase by 75 percent. That's not to say there aren't households struggling, but between additional unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, more potential homeowners were able to sock money away.

"They had more money in savings, more money to pay down debt," Isely said. "So, it's not a bubble and it's not going to pop.

"You might see localized markets retrench as school systems improve or degrade, as crime goes up or down, but the generalized market right now isn't a bubble. Prices are high enough in Kent County that people are pushing into Ottawa County, Muskegon County and Ionia County, and that's going to help support those increased prices."

The real estate market in West Michigan has remained red hot since the summer and fall months of 2020, with homes going for tens of thousands of dollars over their previous sales just years before — and buyers offering thousands of dollars over asking price and waiving home inspections on top of that.

It's unlikely, Isely said, those inflated prices will decrease over the next decade. Rather, he said, the rate of increase will slow down.

A "sold" sign outside a property listed by Briana Beyer of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

"We can't build our way out of this, either," he said. "Because the houses people want are below $300,000, and most locations where we want to build, we can't build for that price. We just can't create enough supply to beat this demand."

If there's no end in sight, what happens next?

"This will probably be our last hardcore summer," Isely said. "We expect price increases to slow as we go into next year.

"That doesn't mean prices will collapse, but as interest rates go up and prices go up, some people are getting priced out of the market. They're being forced to re-evaluate the multi-family options, and savings are starting to run out, so that'll decrease the number of people bidding on every house."

While prices are high statewide, it's a particular struggle in West Michigan.

"It's the population increases here that really support the prices, and some of the fastest increases are happening in Kent County and Ottawa County," Isely said. "I'm not saying anything is certain. But prices going down? It's unlikely to happen."

