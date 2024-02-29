ALLENDALE — A new effort from Grand Valley State University will help adults further their education on a schedule that works for them.

The university announced its Omni program Tuesday, Feb. 27. Omni is a “new delivery model for adults to advance their economic mobility and career opportunities,” GVSU said.

Omni will offer classes at GVSU’s regional campuses across the state and online, allowing learners to take classes when and where it fits into their schedule.

In addition to its main campus in Allendale, GVSU has campuses in Holland, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Detroit and Traverse City. The university is also expanding into Battle Creek.

“Omni represents a new commitment to adult learners in Michigan, many of whom have previous college credits or work experiences that can be recognized to create a custom path toward a GVSU certificate or degree,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella wrote in a release.

Kara Van Dam is developing and will lead Omni. She came to GVSU in 2021 to lead university efforts to help 2.5 million Michigan adults without a post-secondary credential improve their career path and earning potential.

“Michigan faces a daunting challenge,” Van Dam said. “Nearly 50% of its adult population lacks a postsecondary credential, despite unambiguous evidence that continued educational achievement is the surest path out of poverty toward sustained economic security."

Learners through Omni can pursue degrees, certificates and badges. Enrollment initial programs will start this spring, with more offerings in the fall. For more information, visit gvsu.edu/omni.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: GVSU launches new program to educate on a flexible schedule