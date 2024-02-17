GVSU program named ‘high impact’ tutoring partner for state-funded initiative

ALLENDALE — An online tutoring program at Grand Valley State University is now among a handful of official providers for Michigan's MI Kids Back on Track.

K-12 Connect, a tutoring program launched in 2020 to help address pandemic learning loss, has been approved as a “vetted, high-impact tutoring provider” for school districts in Michigan seeking funds through MI Kids Back on Track.

The state-funded $150 million initiative was approved as part of the state’s education budget last summer. It’s designed to support students in getting back to “grade-level academic standards” and assist those at risk of falling behind.

Applications for public schools opened in the fall and funds will begin to be allocated this month, according to a state website. Grants can be used for staffing, high-quality training, curriculum, student transportation, technology, materials and other costs incurred through the program.

K-12 Connect is one of nine vetted tutoring partners. Director Amirah Vosburgh said being recognized will help the program continue to grow.

"This approval is more than just a stamp of recognition; it's a testament to our dedication to empowering students, supporting educators and fostering academic success," she said. "We believe this endorsement will not only enhance our credibility but also solidify our position as a leading provider of educational solutions.”

Since its creation in 2020, K-12 Connect has supported more than 5,500 students, according to a release from GVSU. The program is working with educators in 35 schools in this year.

K-12 Connect provides personalized support — during or outside school hours. Tutors provide assistance in reading and math, as well as academic mentoring for high school students.

The program is approved to provide “direct-to-family tutoring” in eight states, including Indiana, Missouri, Virginia and Arkansas.

For more information, visit gvsu.edu/k12connect.

