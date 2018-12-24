GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed at $98.05, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day.

In the latest trading session, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed at $98.05, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 8.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

GWPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.88, down 18.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.30 million, up 72.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.53 per share and revenue of $115.39 million, which would represent changes of +9.75% and +580.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.25% lower. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



