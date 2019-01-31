GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed at $142.75, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 39.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GWPH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2019. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$2.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.28 million, up 19.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.18 per share and revenue of $96.16 million, which would represent changes of +3.6% and +467.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.77% lower. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

