GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $138.25, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 38.13% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 7.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.43% in that time.

GWPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2019. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$2.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.28 million, up 19.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$10.18 per share and revenue of $96.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.6% and +467.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.77% lower within the past month. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

