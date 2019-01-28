Is GWA Group Limited’s (ASX:GWA) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of AU$768m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into GWA here.

How does GWA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, GWA has ramped up its debt from AU$112m to AU$125m , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at AU$28m for investing into the business. Additionally, GWA has produced cash from operations of AU$39m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 31%, indicating that GWA’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GWA’s case, it is able to generate 0.31x cash from its debt capital.

Does GWA’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at GWA’s AU$71m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$224m, leading to a 3.16x current account ratio. Having said that, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

ASX:GWA Historical Debt January 28th 19

Is GWA’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 38%, GWA’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as GWA is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if GWA’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For GWA, the ratio of 16.35x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as GWA’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

GWA’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure GWA has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research GWA Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

