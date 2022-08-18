GWA Group Limited Just Missed EPS By 16%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week saw the newest annual earnings release from GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of AU$419m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 16% to hit AU$0.13 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for GWA Group from six analysts is for revenues of AU$446.4m in 2023 which, if met, would be a credible 6.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 41% to AU$0.19. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$444.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.19 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 23% to AU$2.26, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the annual results. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic GWA Group analyst has a price target of AU$2.35 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$2.10. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that GWA Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.6% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that GWA Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on GWA Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple GWA Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with GWA Group (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

