Gwen Inglis: US national cycling champion killed after being hit by suspected DUI driver

US national cycling champion Gwen Inglis died on Sunday after she was struck and killed by a driver who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

Ms Inglis, 46, was doing a training ride with her husband, Mike, on 16 May around 10am local time in Lakewood, Colorado, when driver Ryan Montoya, 29, drifted into the bike lane and hit the woman with his vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

After the incident, Mr Montoya remained on the scene until police officers arrived. The man told police that he was not texting when the incident happened but confessed to drinking alcohol and using marijuana the previous evening, 9News reports.

Officers on the scene found drug paraphernalia, according to the local news station, and Mr Montoya also confessed to smoking methamphetamine three days prior.

Mr Montoya was booked at Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bail and faces multiple drug-related charges, including vehicular homicide involving DUI.

The man has a previous history of drug-related charges, including pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance in 2015 following a 2014 DUI, according to CBS4.

