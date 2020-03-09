When it comes to setting relationship goals, look no further than Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

During one of Shelton's tour stops in Los Angeles on Saturday, he surprised concertgoers with a very special performance. Stefani, dressed in "denim and diamond Fringe with a unicorn ponytail," joined her boyfriend on stage to perform their new duet, "Nobody But You."

Stefani later uploaded a snippet of their sentimental performance of the two trading meaningful glances and holding their hands out to each other. The two finished their song with a bear hug as Shelton showered her with adoring kisses.

Their unexpected duet not only set the tone for the rest of the night, it also catapulted Shelton onto cloud nine. With a wide grin, the "God's Country" singer bellowed into the microphone following Stefani's stage exit, "Are you kidding me?! I'm telling y'all the show is just now beginning!"

Stefani later thanked her "best friend" for letting her crash his set and for allowing her to wear her glitter cowgirl attire complete with thigh high sparkle boots. The jacket also had "Blake" embossed on the back.

In a separate post, the "Hollaback Girl" singer posted a set of photos from backstage of the happy couple hanging out with her sons, Kingston and Zuma.

Shelton and Stefani first began dating in 2015 following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton is currently on his Friends and Heroes tour, which wraps Sept. 12 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Gwen Stefani crashes boyfriend Blake Shelton's concert to perform 'Nobody Like You' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com