Gwen Stefani shares pic with son Apollo on 7th birthday — and fans love his hair

Francesca Gariano
·3 min read
The baby of the Stefani-Rossdale family is growing up so fast.

Sunday marked Gwen Stefani's son Apollo's seventh birthday, and the singer celebrated the occasion by posting a care-free selfie of the two of them on Instagram.

“happy b day bday boy!!! #apollo❤️🎂🎉🎁” she captioned the adorable mother-son shot.

In the photo, Apollo is rocking an almost-shoulder-length do, and as it shines in the sun, you can see pops of blond mixed throughout his otherwise brown locks.

“Hair looks great like that 🔥” one fan commented.

Someone else wrote, “Super cute 😍😍😍 love his hair just like my little boys 💕💕💕💕.”

"That light!!!" added another.

"Happy birthday!!! Aww.. he looks just like you... so cute!!!" someone else chimed in.

For Apollo’s sixth birthday last year, the 51-year-old and her son celebrated the occasion with her now-fiancé, Blake Shelton. She shared a cute moment on Instagram from the day — a photo of Apollo squeezed between Shelton and herself while holding an Oreo-adorned birthday cake with “Happy Birthday Apollo” written in rainbow icing.

“6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻,” she wrote, adding the hashtags.” #thankyouGOD #happybirthday #APOLLO”

Shelton, 44, has been a big help with raising Stefani's three sons over the course of their relationship. Last March, the "No Doubt" alum shared an adorable photo of Shelton with her two oldest children, Kingston, 14, and Zuma, 12, after a stop on his “Friends and Heroes” tour.

While Stefani co-parents her three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, she opened up last Father's Day on Instagram about how Shelton has been a great father figure to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

At the time, she posted a series of photos of the country star sharing special moments with her children, from drawing and fishing to matching camouflage ensembles.

“Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!!” she wrote.

Shelton, meanwhile, recently opened up about becoming a stepdad to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he explained on radio show "The Ride with Kimo & Heather." "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes," Shelton continued. "I love my stepfather, and I look up to him, and he's like a father to me. ... So, I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he added.

