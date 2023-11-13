Gwinnett bus driver arrested after police say he groped at least 2 students

A former Gwinnett County schools bus driver is accused of groping students on his bus after schoo.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Lanier High School Monday, where both of the victims were younger than 16 years old.

Police spent weeks investigating now-former bus driver Jayson Lyons, 43, who they say groped two Lanier High School students after school let out last month.

Lyons was arrested and charged with sex crimes including child molestation on Thursday.

