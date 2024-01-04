Gwinnett Co. police want help finding this stolen French Bulldog
Have you seen this stolen dog?
Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen French Bulldog.
Louie was locked inside his owner’s car while it was parked outside a business at 6655 Crescent Drive near Norcross on Friday, Dec. 8.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Louie’s owner was inside the business for 15 minutes and when she returned to her car, she saw someone had smashed her window and stole 3-year-old Louie.
If you have information on this crime, please contact detectives at 710-513-5300.
You can remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment in this case.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘We lost a good friend;’ Coweta County deputy ran over, killed by Alabama officer identified
Georgia college basketball star dead after being gunned down with AR-15 at DC-area bus stop
Ga. man burned over 75% of his body after trying to open bag of chips with a lighter, officials say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: