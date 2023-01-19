Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week.
Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Felipe Velasco, who had been shot inside the home.
Police said Velasco was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.
TRENDING STORIES:
Trooper in ICU, shooter dead after raid at proposed APD training facility, GBI says
Mom of rapper charged in YSL case arrested trying to sneak rolling papers into courtroom
STUDY: Atlanta ranks in the top 10 for traffic congestion, but not where you might think
Gwinnett County Jail records show that 19-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Escut was taken into custody at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators believe the motive was domestic-related because both parties knew each other.
Rodriguez-Escut was charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony. His bond has not been set.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: