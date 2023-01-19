Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days

A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week.

Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Felipe Velasco, who had been shot inside the home.

Police said Velasco was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett County Jail records show that 19-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Escut was taken into custody at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the motive was domestic-related because both parties knew each other.

Rodriguez-Escut was charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony. His bond has not been set.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: