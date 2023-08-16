Gwinnett County family victims of fraud after a man called claiming to be a bail bondsman

Criminals are using personal information, that’s out in the public, and making it harder for people to tell what’s real and what’s not.

It happened to a Gwinnett County family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live in Gwinnett County Tuesday night on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where she spoke with the family. They say a young man in the family was arrested, and shortly after, a man claiming to be a bail bondsman reached out to him.

The family says the man on the phone said he could bail their son out of jail for 10 percent of the bond and that the money needed to be sent to him right away via Cash App.

Mrs. Stevenson, the mother, said, “They’re contacting people based on public information.”

“In the moment, high anxiety we didn’t pay attention to those small details,” she said.

Anxiety since her son who had no prior incidents had been arrested and in jail for not paying a traffic ticket. The man on the phone knew the amount of the full bond and other details, all of which could be found on the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s website.

Stevenson said they sent the money immediately.

When they got to the jail, a deputy told them they were likely victims of fraud, so they called the man back.

“He said oh it’s been a busy night. I have a lot coming in. but I’m working on it. And I’m going to get him out in about two and half hours,” she said.

But that never happened. Turns out, there may be multiple people running the same scheme.

TRENDING STORIES:

“What tipped me off to it being a scam is that I got another call from a different number saying the same thing. I texted my husband and I said I think we’ve been scammed,” she said.

A spokesman with the GCSO said they are aware of the scheme and offered a statement that read in part: “If anyone calls you requesting money to bond your friend or loved one out of jail, please confirm who you are sending the money to. This can include “researching” the business online...All approved bail bond companies operating in Gwinnett county can be located on the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office website...”

The sheriff’s office added that the new schemes pop up across metro Atlanta and around the country on a daily basis.

They say we should be mindful and slow down because most legit people will not pressure you to pay them via a money transfer app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



